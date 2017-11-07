Prosecutor: Two Bloods gang members indicted on 46 charges in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor says two alleged members of the Bloods gang have been indicted on 46 counts.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Daren Dominique Perry, 24, and Stevphon Janar Calloway, 25, members of the Deuce Deuce Bloods and/or Bloods operating in the area of 22nd Street between Livingston and Frebis avenues, have been indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges including: Participating in a Criminal Gang, Possession of Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Improper Handling of Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons While Under Disability, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Theft, Kidnapping and Felonious Assault.

O’Brien says the criminal activity occurred between December 12, 2011 and October 28, 2017.