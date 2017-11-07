Syria indicates it will sign Paris climate accord; U.S. could be only nation not involved

Participants at the World Climate Conference working in front of the depiction of a globe in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian official says the war-ravaged country plans to sign the Paris climate accord. Until now, it had been the only United Nations member state not to have done so.

The move was announced Tuesday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany. It means the United States would be the sole U.N. member country outside the deal if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to pull out.

The United States ratified the 2015 Paris Agreement — aimed at limiting global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) — before Trump took office.

A member of the Syrian delegation told fellow negotiators the accord would be signed “as soon as possible.” The delegate’s name and function wasn’t immediately available.

Nicaragua acceded to the agreement last month.

