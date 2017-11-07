‘This is Us’ After Show: Episode 7

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cast and crew of NBC’s “This is Us” breaks down the second episode of this season in a web extra titled “That was Us.”

In tonight’s clip, Ron Cephas Jones, who stars as William, talks about his emotional court appearance and his portrayal of the pain William is going through earlier in his life.

He also talks about the saying that’s often said in recovery, “Don’t leave before the miracle.” We get a flash back to season one where just as William was about to leave, the miracle knocks on his front door.

“This is Us” is a drama that follows a group of people born on the same day and the unique life struggles they all face. It airs Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC4.