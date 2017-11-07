Two in critical condition after shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting on Pontiac Street.

Columbus Police say the call originally came in as a robbery. A female resident said a person ran into her house with a gun.

One person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition and one at Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information.

