Whitehall Police arrest man on cocaine charges

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — The Whitehall Division of Police says it has arrested a man after executing a search warrant Tuesday.

Police executed a warrant in the 6400 block of Castena Way in Canal Winchester. Officers seized $4,095 in cash along with 29 grams of cocaine and 3 firearms. One of the firearms had been reported stolen.

Randall Odom was arrested and faces charges including possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property, and having weapons under disability.

“This man is responsible for bringing, selling, and distributing cocaine to Whitehall and the near east side of Columbus,” said Detective Sergeant Jon Earl in a press release. “We are thankful to have him off the street.”