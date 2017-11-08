94-year-old woman escapes trunk of alleged kidnapper

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPNX) —  A 94-year-old woman escaped from the trunk of a car after she was abducted from her home in Arizona Tuesday, according to police.

The Scottsdale Police Department said a man forced entry into the woman’s home around 6 a.m. The suspect bound the woman, placed her in the trunk of her car and drove off.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said, the 94-year-old was able to free herself from the trunk of the car, which was parked at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall. The woman told a passerby, who then called the police.

Police describe the suspect as a “clean-cut” white male in his mid-30s.

“I am so impressed that she found her way out of the trunk,” said the woman’s friend and neighbor, Connie Conradi. “I don’t know how she did it but think it’s wonderful and I’m very proud of her.”

The investigation is ongoing. Police are using tips and security camera footage to try to track down the suspect.

