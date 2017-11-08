Caught on camera: Convenience store shoot-out

WARDVILLE, LA (KALB) Three would-be robbers in Louisiana got a huge shock Sunday night when a store owner grabbed his gun and opened fire.

Security video shows the men enter Lee Ray’s General Store wearing hoods and masks over their faces. One of them was carrying a gun.

According to Frank Issa, the store’s owner, the men demanded money. One pushed customers out of his way and jumped on the counter, while pointing a gun at Issa.

When his brother distracted the robbers, Issa grabbed his own gun and started shooting.

Issa says he hit one suspect in the stomach and one in the arm.

One of the suspects is still in the hospital, and the other was treated and released to his parents.

