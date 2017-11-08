Columbus police to hold open house about veterans’ mental health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A time for Veterans, the community and law enforcement to come together to talk about subjects that not many openly share – PTSD and mental health.

It’s being called the Veterans’ Mental Health Open House. This is the third year for the event and there will be many resources on Thursday, including a roundtable discussion and time for everyone to come together and learn how to serve the community better.

NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery spent the day at the Columbus Police Academy to learn more about Thursday’s event and even speak with an officer who was diagnosed with PTSD himself.

The veterans mental health day will be held at the Columbus Police Academy. Officers say it’s important to focus on veterans mental health and finding care here in our area.

Officer Jaime Ingles has been with the Columbus Police Department for 15 years.

“In 2010 I came back from Iraq and I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was home for a short period of time and then I got deployed again to Afghanistan it was less than a year and I was preparing to leave again,” said Ingles.

Officer Ingles says he lost three close friends in his unit while in Afghanistan.

“When I came back from Afghanistan I was in worse shape than when I came back from Iraq. Like most veterans, I felt like I could deal with it on my own and realized I couldn’t,” said Officer Ingles.

He says that’s when he decided to seek treatment. His family, friends and Columbus Police gave him support. The department even held a forum to discuss 911 calls they get regarding veterans and how to better handle situations.

“Every officer on the department last year received training on how to properly handle a veteran. What makes us successful is we follow up with our veterans we make sure that they are doing okay after the fact because most of the time you deal with a veteran either one they haven’t been diagnosed with PTSD or they are in between treatment and they’ve stopped,” said Officer Ingles.

Officer Ingles adds he’s been called in to help with situations regarding a veteran before and that the person has told him, “You don’t know what I’m going through.” Officer Ingles responds he’s been in that dark place before and understands. He says it almost like therapy to him and appreciates that he can help others.

The event will have speakers from Riverside Hospital, the Veteran’s Administration, Division Critical Incident Team Officers and Columbus Police Radio Room. All to help show the behind the scenes work that CPD and mental health partners do to help veterans in a mental health crisis.

“They deserve that, they’ve earned the assistance between Columbus division of Police and everybody in central Ohio and the networking that we’re building now to assist our veterans is unprecedented anywhere in the states,” Officer Ingles.

Columbus police say everyone is welcome to the event – Veteran’s and their families are especially encouraged to come. Doors open at the Columbus Police Academy at 6p.m. on Thursday and the first presentation begins at 6:30p.m.