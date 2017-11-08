Dozens of OSU students accused of using app to cheat on assignments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of Ohio State University students are in danger of missing graduation because the university says they were caught cheating on a class assignment.

An investigation launched by the university’s Committee on Academic Misconduct found that 83 undergraduate students in the Fisher College of Business used a social media app called “GroupMe” to collaborate on assignments.

University spokesperson, Benjamin Johnson, says it’s was a professor teaching the class who caught the students and turned them in.

The students were charged with violating the university’s student code of conduct. Some are now questioning the use of technology to collaborate on assignments.

“I know it is very serious in Fisher and we don’t cheat because I don’t want to get out of the college,” said senior student, Yulyla Abukhovich. “I think it is not right, but collaboration is required for a lot of classes especially in Fisher so as long as you don’t cross this boundary I think it is good to use it.”

Johnson tells NBC4 students are allowed to use social media, like “GroupMe” to communicate with classmates, but the rules are the same for online and in-person communication.

The charges these students face include unauthorized collaboration on graded assignments.

OSU released this statement:

Any form of academic misconduct is unacceptable and the university takes all allegations seriously. Students charged with academic misconduct violations may accept responsibility for the charges or request a hearing before COAM pursuant to the Code of Student Conduct. If found in violation, students receive sanctions based on the nature and severity of the violation in accordance with university standards and protocols. Sanctions for unauthorized collaboration range from warnings to dismissal and can also include grade penalties.

Many students admit to using the app to work on assignments with classmates, but say there is a fine line when it comes to cheating.

“If you are blatantly copying off of each other that’s obviously plagiarism, that’s cheating and where the line has [been] crossed,” said junior Riley Buchanan.