Father forgives man who murdered his son

LEXINGTON, KY (WLEX) The father of a Kentucky murder victim shocked onlookers Monday when told his son’s killer that he forgave him for his actions.

Investigators say Salahuddin Jitmoud was stabbed and left to die in the breezeway of an apartment complex while delivering a pizza. Jitmoud was a rapper, writer and producer, and those are only some of the many talents they will remember about him.

Trey Relford was in court Monday for formal sentencing in the 2015 murder. Salahuddin’s father took the stand and gave an impact statement. He shocked the court when he told Relford that he forgave him for killing his son.

Relford was charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. He took a conditional plea to charges of complicity to murder, robbery and tampering with evidence charges and was sentenced to 31 years. He apologized to Jitmoud.

“There’s nothing I can really say. I’m sorry about what happened that day. I can’t do nothing to give that back to you.” said Trey Relford.

Jitmoud’s father embraced a tearful Relford.