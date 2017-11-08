Fire Marshal: Natural gas incident preliminary cause of Madison TWP explosion

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal says a preliminary cause of the Madison Township home explosion was a natural gas incident.

The cause of the explosion however, remains under investigation according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The explosion, which happened early Monday morning, left one woman dead and a man injured.

According to the Madison Township Fire Department, 59-year-old Stewart Bell and 54-year-old Shelly Williams were taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center.

According to the fire department, Williams died Monday afternoon.