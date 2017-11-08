Grandma to carry daughter’s child for the second time

CHICO-REDDING, CA (WCMH) — For the second time in two years, a California grandmother will be giving birth to her daughter’s child.

Last year, Megan Barker gave birth to her own grandson, Gus, and it made national headlines.

“And we did such a good job the first time, wait until you see him,” Barker told KRCR.

They did such a good job in fact, they’re now going to give Gus a sibling.

For the second time, Barker is carrying her daughter and son-in-law’s embryo in her womb.

And Barker, who will be 50 when the child is born, is confidant her body can handle carrying the child to full term.

“It’s not a concern to me. I’ve already done it once and the pregnancy was fantastic. I felt good,” she told KRCR.

The family is trying to raise $15,000 through a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical costs.

