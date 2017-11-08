Looking back: One year after the election of President Donald J. Trump

President-Elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Vice President-elect Mike Pence as he gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, arrives to speak at an election night rally with his son Barron and wife Melania, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Betsy DeVos, right, pose for photographs at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster's clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich wrote a Jan. 24, 2017, letter urging confirmation of DeVos, Trump's education secretary nominee, without mentioning the significant unpaid fine owed to Ohio by a now-defunct political action committee she controlled. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

President-elect Donald Trump, center, greets Army Cadets before the Army-Navy NCAA college football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President-elect Mike Pence places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Think it’s tough to be a kid? Try being a “first kid” - the child of an American president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee, according to an attorney for the first daughter. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. At left is Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to Navy and shipyard personnel aboard nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017. The ship which is still under construction is due to be delivered to the Navy later this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

President Donald Trump salutes as he disembarks Marine One upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump hugs Jack Cornish, 10, of Birmingham, Ala. as he greets visitors touring the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The president greeted the first wave of tourists to come through the White House since he assumed office, welcoming a small crowd of visitors in the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick presents President Donald Trump with a Patriots helmet during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' memorial service, Monday, May 15. 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Saudi King Salman presents President Donald Trump with The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court Palace, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, center right, after appearing to be pushed by Donald Trump, center, during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. US President Donald Trump inaugurated the new headquarters during a ceremony on Thursday with other heads of state and government. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Leaders of the G7, from left, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose during a group photo for the G7 summit in the Ancient Theatre of Taormina ( 3rd century BC) in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks following a meeting with President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. The strained relationship between President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson came under renewed focus Sunday, Oct. 15, during an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, as Tillerson insisted that Trump has not undermined him even as he again refused to deny calling the president a moron.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, uesday, Aug. 29, 2017, , where he received a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. The president said there is “a lot of love” as he visits with Harvey victims Saturday in Houston. It was his second trip to Texas in a week, and this time his first order of business was to meet with those affected by the record-setting rainfall and flooding. He’s also set to survey some of the damage and head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another hard-hit area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, as they return from a trip to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand as "Taps" is played during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)