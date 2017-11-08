Loss doesn’t stop 18-year-old candidate’s political dreams

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Clayton Lunsford may have lost the mayoral race, but he said that has not stopped his political ambitions.

Lunsford said there were a lot of questions surrounding his campaign. He said many did not know who he was, or folks questioned him about his age.

“The first thing I ran into was ‘who is this’ and ‘you’re how old’,” said Lunsford.

However, Lunsford said voters quickly got pass the initial shock and listened to his reason for running.

“Now Lancaster is kind of at a crossroads because we have had a lot of political instability,” said Lunsford.

The Lancaster High School senior said he doesn’t regret making the decision to run.

“I’ve always been pretty politically inclined and I have some friends that really drive that in me, and we saw what was happening in Lancaster and they were like you should run for mayor,” said Lunsford.

The 18 year old found out that he did not win the race surrounded by his family and friends, but he says he’s going to be just fine.

“I’ll probably just finish out senior year and go to college like other seniors,” said Lunsford.

Lunsford said he hopes to run for another office before he’s forty.

