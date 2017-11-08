Northridge Schools levy fails for third time

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A proposed levy to improve the Northridge Local School District has failed for a third time.

Voters rejected the proposal, which included a 0.75% earned income tax and a 2.9 mill bond issue, by a margin of 204 votes.

Superintendent Scott Schmidt had previously stated much of the money collected would have gone toward improving the primary school building, which houses the kindergarten through 3rd grades.

Schmidt said the building continues to deteriorate , with ventilation and proper airflow being the biggest issues.

Additionally, he said the 4th and 5th grade classrooms have been housed in trailers, for more than a decade.

It would be more economical to construct a new building, rather than repair the existing one, according to the superintendent.

As of this writing, there is no word as to whether Schmidt and the school board will approach voters with another proposal.

