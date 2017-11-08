Portman’s bill to stop online sex trafficking goes to full Senate

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Senator Rob Portman’s bill to stop online sex trafficking took a step forward Wednesday.

The Senate Commerce Committee unanimously passed the “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act” and the bill will now head to the full Senate. The bill would make websites liable for knowingly facilitating sex trafficking.

“This is a momentous day in our fight to hold online sex traffickers accountable and help give trafficking survivors the justice they deserve,” said Portman in a statement.

The bill has had bipartisan support among lawmakers, but just in the past few days, its biggest opponent — the tech industry — announced its approval.

The Internet Association, which represents companies like Google and Amazon, had previously opposed the bill, saying it would open the door to frivolous lawsuits against tech companies.

Portman said he clarified parts of the bill so these companies would understand the bill’s intent is only to punish bad actors.

“We were getting more and more support for this legislation, but we wanted to be sure it addressed legitimate concerns regarding internet freedom, regarding being able to be a good actor and being engaged in trying to stop sex trafficking online. I think we’ve accomplished that,” said Portman.

Portman said he hopes the Internet Association’s support will help him get the bill passed through the full Senate and eventually the full House.

Portman is hopeful the bill will make it through the Senate by the end of the year but recognizes Congress will be busy as Republicans try to pass tax reform by Christmas.