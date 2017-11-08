Spirit Airlines starting services from John Glenn Airport

By Published:
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 09: A Spirit Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 9, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday it would start flying from John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

According to John Glenn International Airport, Spirit Airlines will begin services February 18, 2018.

Daily nonstop destinations from Columbus include Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, while seasonal destinations include New Orleans, Myrtle Beach, Tampa and Fort Myers.

Flights to Myrtle Beach and New Orleans will begin March 22, 2018 and will run three and four times a week.

Spirit Airlines, known for low airfare costs, offers unbundled perks during flights and charges only for options you chose like bags, seat assignment and refreshments.

