18-year-old Columbus man killed in Union County crash

By Published:

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man from Columbus was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 42, Wednesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:07pm, yesterday, deputies were called to the area of U.S. Route 42 and Bell Road in Jerome Township on the report of a crash.

Deputies say Jose Sabillion-Lopez, 18, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla northbound on U.S. 42 when it crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and was struck by a semi-truck.

Sabillion-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but say Sabillion-Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver of the truck was not injured.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s