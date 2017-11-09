18-year-old Columbus man killed in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man from Columbus was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 42, Wednesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:07pm, yesterday, deputies were called to the area of U.S. Route 42 and Bell Road in Jerome Township on the report of a crash.

Deputies say Jose Sabillion-Lopez, 18, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla northbound on U.S. 42 when it crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and was struck by a semi-truck.

Sabillion-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but say Sabillion-Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver of the truck was not injured.