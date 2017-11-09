California NAACP wants to remove “Star Spangled Banner” as National Anthem

The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — The California NAACP says the “Star Spangled Banner” should be replaced as the National Anthem because it’s racist.

The group’s president, Alice Huffman, told KOVR, that she analyzed the song after ongoing NFL protests.

She says there’s a verse in the song, that isn’t normally sung at events, that references slaves.

The lyric goes: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”

Huffman tells KOVR, the verse celebrates the death of slaves who fought for freedom. “It’s racist. It doesn’t represent our community. It’s anti-black people.”

Huffman says the National Anthem should be replaced by a song that supports the country’s values.

