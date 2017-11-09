Columbus Veterans Day Parade honors service members

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade kicked off at noon, Thursday to honor those who served our country.

The parade started at Nationwide Boulevard and High Street and celebrated the 70th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

According to Milvetsohio.org, the parade is made to honor the service of veterans and salute those currently serving.

“It is a non-partisan, non-political event, and may not be used as a platform for any other purpose or political agenda,” the website states.

Bands from throughout central Ohio were invited to participate in the parade.