Couple gets unique offer after viral ad for 1996 Honda Accord

(WCMH) – A California couple received a once in a lifetime offer from a used car giant after a video ad for a 21-year-old car went viral.

Carrie Hollenbeck’s fiancé listed her 1996 Honda Accord, named ‘Greenie,’ on Ebay at a starting price of $499, NBC Bay Area reported.

Thanks to a now-viral commercial made by her fiancé, Max Lanman, the Ebay bidding went up to $150,000 before the auction was cancelled.

In a statement to NBC, Ebay said it canceled the listing due to “unusual bidding activity” and that the company had “put additional measures in place to ensure a successful auction.”

Thursday, CarMax released a video of its own, with an offer that might be impossible to pass up.

Citing its policy of offering the same price to all car buyers, the CarMax spokesperson in the video said that he cannot get in a bidding war for the car.

He could, however, make an offer for some of the extras seen in the video, including:

  • The cat seen in the video – $5,000 (optional)
  • Passenger seat coffee maker – $3,500
  • Mexico coffee mug – $2,000
  • Fuzzy “sweatshirt jacket thing” – $2,000
  • Leftover sandwich bits – $500 ($400 if there’s mayo)

Everything included, CarMax is offering $20,000 for the car and all of the ‘accessories.’

The offer is good for the next seven days at any CarMax location.

