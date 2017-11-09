Driver indicted for I-70 construction worker’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges he was impaired by drugs and alcohol during a crash that killed a construction worker on I-70 on the city’s west side.

It happened around 1:35am in the construction zone on I-70 east at Hilliard-Rome Road. According to Columbus Police, Edward Torres, 30, of South Charleston, Ohio was driving a Honda Odessy east on I-70 when he drove through the barrel barricade that closed off the three right-hand lanes of I-70 to traffic. Torres continued driving on the closed section of the roadway and struck two construction workers, one of whom died from his injuries.

Police identified the deceased victim as Steve Cook, 59, of Barnesville, Ohio.

Cook was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he was pronounced dead around 2:18am. According to police, Torres was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The indictment alleges in the OVI counts that the defendant’s blood alcohol level content was .197 at the time of the crash and that he had a concentration of cocaine metabolite and a concentration of marihuana metabolite in his urine and/or blood,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Torres has been indicted for one count Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (F-2), one count Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (F-3), two counts Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them (M-1), and two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Listed Controlled Substance or a Listed Metabolite of a Controlled Substance (M-1), for a total of six counts.

Torres is scheduled to be arraigned November 27.