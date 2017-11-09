Fish hooks found in meatballs at Florida dog park

By Published:

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, FL (WESH) Balls of meat filled with fish hooks were found at a dog park in Florida.

When a dog was eating a meat ball, owners discovered several balls of meat with fish hooks inside scattered around the small dog park at Bicentennial Park in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

The dog was taken to the vet and had an X-ray performed. The veterinarian determined the dog did not ingest any hooks, but fish hooks were found in all the piles, five hooks in total discovered.

There is no surveillance video at the park and nobody saw who might have placed the tainted meat there, police said.

A police report notes that there is a meeting Wednesday night about expanding the dog park and that some are vocally against the expansion.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said park employees closed the dog parks and conducted several searches of both parks. After multiple searches with negative results on locating any more items, the parks were reopened.

