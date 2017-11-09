Five women accuse comic Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Five women have come forward to describe uncomfortable sexual experiences with comic Louis C.K., as first reported in the New York Times.

The premier of Louis C.K.’s new movie “I Love You, Daddy” was abruptly cancelled Thursday with the New York Times article looming. The movie is about a man who becomes disconcerted when his 17-year-old daughter is seduced by an older film director.

Comics Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov say they visited the comic, born Louis Székely, in his hotel room during the 2002 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. As soon as they sat down, C.K. asked if he could take out his penis.

Goodman says the two laughed it off, but C.K. completely undressed and began masturbating in front of them.

Comic Abby Schachner told the Times C.K. was masturbating during a 2003 phone call with her. Another comedian, Rebecca Corry, says she was filming a television pilot with C.K. in 2005 and he asked if he could masturbate in front of her.

A fifth woman, who is remaining anonymous to protect her family, said C.K. repeatedly asked her to watch him masturbate while she was working on “The Chris Rock Show.”

Schachner and Corry say C.K. contacted them in 2009 and 2015 respectively to apologize.

The Times contacted C.K.’s publicist, who said he would not answer any questions.