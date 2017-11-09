Hocking County deputies searching for armed suspect

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who may be armed.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Rowan was operating a vehicle and being pursued by deputies when he bailed out of the car.

Rowan then ran into the woods in the area of Purdum Road near Bond Road.

Deputies say Rowan could possibly be armed with a gun,and he has a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Rowan’s whereabouts can call 911 or the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.