Hocking County deputies searching for armed suspect

By Published:
Gregory Rowan

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who may be armed.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Rowan was operating a vehicle and being pursued by deputies when he bailed out of the car.

Rowan then ran into the woods in the area of Purdum Road near Bond Road.

Deputies say Rowan could possibly be armed with a gun,and he has a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Rowan’s whereabouts can call 911 or the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s