Man convicted of running over police officer with patrol car

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder for running over and fatally injuring an Austin-area police officer with the officer’s own patrol car.

A Williamson County jury deliberated about three hours in Georgetown before finding Colby Williamson guilty of killing Hutto police Sgt. Chris Kelley. The jury will return to state district court Monday to begin hearing evidence in the punishment phase of the trial.

Witnesses testified that Williamson was high on methamphetamine when a police officer tried to stop him for speeding in June 2015. Kelley found Williamson later sitting on a house doorstep and tried to handcuff him, but Williamson threw him to the ground and ran to Kelley’s running patrol car.

The two struggled in the car until Kelley fell out and Williamson ran over him.

