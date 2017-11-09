Mansfield couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

MANSFIELD, OH (AP) – Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.

Records show a deputy was dispatched to a home in Mansfield Wednesday morning after the couple didn’t show up to work. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of 34-year-old Megan Keller and 39-year-old Cody Keller were discovered inside. A dog was also found dead.

Megan Keller worked as a supervisor for the Wooster Police Department, and her husband was an employee with The Gorman-Rupp Company. Both employers issued statements saying the Kellers will be missed.

Authorities say a newly-installed coal burner at the home may have been the cause of the carbon monoxide leak.

