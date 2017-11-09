Ohio’s senators on opposite sides of GOP tax plan debate

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — The Senate unveiled its tax reform plan on Wednesday and Ohio’s Senators are at odds over the proposal.

Republican Senator Rob Portman said the bill will boost the economy by sparking economic growth, while Brown argued it will only help the wealthy.

Minutes after the Senate released its tax reform plan, Portman praised it on the Senate floor.

“Let’s do something to actually give the family budget a little help,” said Portman.

Portman is working with the White House and other Republican lawmakers on the bill.

“The middle class tax cut alone provides on average $1,458 for every family,” said Portman.

Senator Sherrod Brown argues the plan won’t help the middle class. On Wednesday, he said Republicans aren’t boosting the child tax credit enough.

“Let’s build the economy from the middle out, by investing in working families, investing in families that will go out and spend — provide better a life for their kids,” said Brown.

Brown said Republicans are leaving Democratic Senators out of the debate, by writing the bill behind closed doors.

“Nobody serious in this business thinks that’s the right way to do things,” said Brown.

Portman said the Finance Committee has been publicly working on tax reform for years.

“We’ve already had 70 hearings just in the time I’ve been here in the United States Senate on this topic…now it’s an opportunity for us to have a full debate,” said Portman.

But Brown said there need to be hearings on this specific proposal.

“People know a lot about taxes, of course. People that pay taxes know a lot, people that work on these bills know a lot, but But we don’t know what these bills do — how they affect people,” said Brown.

The Senate Finance Committee will start debating its plan on Monday.