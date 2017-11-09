Pet parents love their rescues: How Columbus has gone to the dogs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio is going to the dogs.

From bakeries, to doggie spas and daycare, the pet business, is booming and pet owners can’t get enough.

We talked with owners of rescue dogs who say they may be crazy, crazy in love.

One place that draws them out is nestled on 4th Street in the Short North. It’s a bakery just for the dogs called Three Dogs Bakery. “She is a big fan of the pumpkin treats they have now, and the cheese treats,” Meghan Yugulis says about her dog, Cow, affectionately named because of her spots.

Cow is a 6-year-old beagle-mix and she’s a regular at the bakery. “She is not exactly a snack snob but she won’t eat lettuce without ranch so there is that.” Cow takes advantage of every opportunity to pig out and hang out. She is not alone. Dog’s in Columbus have great social lives. Their people are working their schedule around them whether it be birthdays, holidays, you name it.

“I race home. I race home. They make fun of me at work because when it’s 4:30 I’m out the door,” Tanja Tenpenny has two kids and two dogs. But who has the key to her heart? “It’s really close. It’s even. I would hate to have to pick.”

Rescues Taz and Tini are the rescues that rescued her. “I obsess over them all day. There is a camera on them so I watch them. I have friend’s dog sit every day for lunch.”

Taz tore into her heart when she lost her first Boston Terrier. “I really wasn’t looking for him when I got him. He kind of saved me. He passed away and I was crushed. This dog came up to me and laid on my shoulder and I sobbed for an hour and a half. ”

Like Tanja’s Boston’s, Cow was a rescue. Meghan got her from a construction site when she was a puppy. “I didn’t give birth to her but I definitely refer to her as being my oldest. I know when people have kids they say it’s different and I totally respect that. That’s great but I don’t know, she is still my baby.”

Like most kids, she has her own chores. “I say, Hey can you go upstairs and do this? And she goes down and does it. She has a pretty large vocab.”

While Cow’s bed, personal bath tub, and social calendar aren’t always cheap, the love she shares with her family is priceless. “She is not a family mascot, she is a part of our family unit, and I realize that her lifespan is shorter than most humans but we are really excited for the time we do get to spend with her.”

We love our pets at NBC4 and we would like to help you find the perfect rescue dog for your family. Join us at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center on November 19th for Max’s Mission To Clear The Shelter. Dogs will be $18 which is the cost of a dog license.