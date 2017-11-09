Police identify women who died in car vs. semi crash in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified two people who died after a crash in south Columbus Monday.

According to police, Thomas Addy was driving an unloaded semi southbound on S. High Street around 6:30pm Monday. A 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier exited a BP gas station on the road and pulled out in front of the semi. The two vehicles collided in the 4500 block of South High Street, killing the two occupants in the car.

The driver of the Cavalier is identified as Donna Marie Hawkins, 49, of Columbus. The passenger is identified as Naomi Paige Martinez, 18, of Campbell.

 

