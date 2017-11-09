Three suspects wanted in Columbus shooting that left 17-year-old injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for three suspects in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Mapleridge Drive shortly after 3:30pm on a shooting report. Officers located a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen told officers he was in a fight an hour before, and that someone shot into his home and he was hit by gunfire.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Tyvelle “Big Ty” Copeland, who is wanted for discharging a firearm into a habitation. Dawvid Courts, 23, and Arius Griffen, 19, are co-defendants, according to police.