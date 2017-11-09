WaPo: Woman says Senate nominee Roy Moore molested her when she was 14

GADSDEN, AL (WCMH) — A woman says Republican Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore initiated sexual encounters with her when she was 14, according to the Washington Post.

Moore was 32 at the time, and an assistant district attorney, the Post reports.

Leigh Corfman says Moore approached her and her mother while they were waiting outside a courtroom in Etowah County in 1979. Moore offered to keep an eye on the 14-year-old while her mother went inside for a child custody hearing.

Corfman, who is now 53, says she and Moore talked for a while, and he asked for her phone number. She says that several days later, Moore picked her up near her home, drove her about half an hour to his home in the woods, and kissed her, telling her she was pretty.

On a second visit, Corfman told the Post, Moore took off her shirt and pants and removed his own clothes. She says he touched her over her bra and underpants, and moved her hand to touch him over his underwear.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore, now 70, said to the Post in a written statement.

Corfman says she thought of confronting Moore several times and debated going public when Moore first ran for state Supreme Court in 2000, but worried how coming forward with the story may affect her children.

Three other women the Post has interviewed say Moore pursued them when they were between 16 and 18 years old. Moore was in his 30s at the time.

Corfman is the only one of these women who say they had sexual contact with Moore that went beyond kissing. She says he did not have intercourse with her.