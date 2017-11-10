After spike in crashes, highway patrol expands Fairfield County enforcement

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a warning for drivers as serious crashes are way up on one Fairfield County road.

Troopers say there have been almost 50 percent more crashes on State Route 158 this year when compared to 2016.

Troopers say the road isn’t the problem, distracted drivers are.

“The problem is that people are driving left of center, and driving off the roadway,” said Sergeant Rusty Lanning.

Troopers say seven people have died in crashes on this road just this year.

“Five out of the seven people that have been killed have not had their safety belt on,” said Lanning.

The highway patrol, with the help of the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, have placed warning signs along SR 158 reminding drivers about the 55 miles per hour speed limit and seat belt safety.

“We are out here we are looking for you to drive safer and if you are not we are going to correct that behavior one way or another,” said Lanning.

The highway patrol encourages the public to contact the Lancaster Post if they see any reckless driving at (740) 654-1523