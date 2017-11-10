Bengals’ Green fined $42,541 for fight with Jaguars’ Ramsey

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) takes down Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during a fight in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has been fined $42,541 by the NFL for fighting with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey last Sunday.

Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck from behind and took him to the turf while throwing punches at him late in the first half of the Jaguars’ 23-7 victory. Both Green and Ramsey were ejected from the game, but Ramsey was not fined by the league on Friday.

Green was docked $30,387 for fighting and $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Several players from both sides came onto the field from the sidelines during the skirmish, but not were fined.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he poked at New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, setting off a fight that led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans being ejected and suspended for one game.

