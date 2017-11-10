Columbus Police open house aims to help those with PTSD

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many of our veterans dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) suffer in silence.

The Columbus Police Department hosted an open house Thursday to let them know they are not alone.

Scott Pollick suffers with PTSD daily and wanted to come to the event.

“You start to question yourself. As a military member, veteran, police officer, you’re supposed to control your emotions. When I’m in uniform I can, when I’m not in uniform I find it a struggle,” said Pollick.

The 49 year old police officer and veteran of the US Air Force said he noticed something wasn’t right after he became a cop.

“I didn’t know I had it until I started becoming super emotional, crying. Couldn’t understand why. I took a PTSD evaluation and had 8/10 of the characteristics of PTSD.”

He got that diagnosis two years ago, and now knows the skills to cope.

He wants to put a face on the disorder that so many silently suffer from at the Columbus Police Department’s Mental Health Open House.

“It’s a great step forward in opening it up and making it something we can discuss, to talk about openly so that folks aren’t, they don’t feel that stigma,” said Pollick.

Police officer and veteran Jamie Ingles knows the strain PTSD can have on a person and their family.

“The point that I personally realized is there was a time I snapped on my daughter for something minor. I saw the hurt in her eyes and I realized this is bigger than just me,” said Ingles.

Officer Ingles planned this event so that veterans can have access to mental treatment. He said if any vet missed the open house, you can call CPD’s non emergency number for help at 614-645-4545.