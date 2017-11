DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware Police Department says they have located a 12-year-old girl who did not return home on the bus Friday.

Police say Carlie Cook was previously last seen leaving school on Friday. They gave the word that she was safely located around 8pm.

