Exploring the hottest trends in jewelry

Wondering what the hot trends in jewelry are right now?

“Sterling silver, chunky sterling silver is a trend right now that we are seeing,” said Michelle Berger from Argo and Lehne. “Baroque style silver pieces, juicy gemstones in rings and a trend in East, West styles of settings.”

Berger says these settings highlight the stones. People are also looking for vintage branded pieces, like those form designer Roberto Coin.

Many of the styles use yellow gold, diamonds and mother of pearl. Vintage earrings like large hoops are big as well. Yellow gold hoops and dangles are signature vintage styles. You are seeing yellow gold and rose gold.

As the seasons change and you begin to switch out your wardrobes, stylists are recommending that you turn to pieces that you can wear every day and make a ‘you’ statement. These do not have to be expensive Look for pieces that you can layer or stack so they make a statement, but can also stand alone.

Top Vintage Jewelry Trends

Bold: Large pieces featuring lots of gold and sparkle really standout

Art Deco: Clean structured lines with an antique feel and strong but feminine shapes blend classic and modern

Cameos : Weather on Rings, Bracelets or broaches these add true vintage style

: Weather on Rings, Bracelets or broaches these add true vintage style Pearls: Always classy and classic and can dress up any wardrobe

