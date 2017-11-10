Help 4’s Army fight hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is mobilizing 4’s Army today, November 10, from 6:00am to 6:30pm at the NBC4 Studios, located at 3165 Olentangy River Road in Columbus, to collect non-perishable food for Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Volunteers will also staff the Call 4 phone bank starting at 6am. Viewers can call 614-821-4444 to make credit card donations.

Just a $1 donation can help Mid-Ohio Foodbank provide four meals. Consider donating non-perishable food items that go with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, such as canned green beans, yams, gravy mixes, pie filling, mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, etc. Mid-Ohio Foodbank lists its essential food needs as: chili with beans, canned fruit, tuna, canned vegetables, canned meat, soup with vegetables, and peanut butter.

Donations will stock the shelves for Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s network of more than 650 pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, senior living centers, day care and after-school programs in 20 counties in central and eastern Ohio.

Donate now:

Donate securely online at https://www.midohiofoodbank.org/4sArmy Make checks payable to and mail to:

Mid-Ohio Foodbank

3960 Brookham Drive

Grove City, OH 43123

Additional Quick Facts

For every $1 we receive from a donor, we can provide $10 worth of groceries.

For every $1 donated, we can provide four meals.

Nearly 525,000 individuals receive emergency food each year through Mid-Ohio Foodbank. About half of those served are children and seniors.

One in 6 of our neighbors and 1 in 4 of our children struggles to access enough food for an active and healthy lifestyle.

In the past year, Mid-Ohio Foodbank distributed more than 70 million pounds of food and grocery products.

Mid-Ohio Foodbank supplies food and grocery products to about 650 partner agencies (pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, etc.) in 20 central and eastern Ohio counties

Hunger exists in our community 365 days a year. We feed our neighbors today — while working every day to end hunger.

Especially during the holidays, we all look forward to sharing a meal with our families — our hungry neighbors are no different – they too want to share a hearty meal with those they love.

Any shelf-stable food is appreciated. But if you’re looking for some ideas to consider, we suggest: Traditional holiday fare, such as canned pumpkin or cranberry sauce – maybe bring a food you have always enjoyed at your holiday table High protein/canned meats Peanut butter Any kind of beans Rice or other whole grains

