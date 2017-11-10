High school football fans brave the cold

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Cold temperatures aren’t stopping Tricia Wood, her husband Jamie and their children from cheering for their team.

“Go Tigers,” said Wood.

Friday night Pickerington Central took on Hilliard Darby. Wood braved the cold to see their son Jeremiah play his position.

“We got blankets. We got hand warmers. You name we got it,” said Wood.

As Wood watch from the stands with the rest of the fans, another group of tailgaters dealt with the cold in style. Rob Ritch and his friends rented a party bus.

“We have had restaurants come out and smoke ribs and smoke pork and do all of that. So we try to make it a big community event,” said Ritch.

Everyone on the bus said they wore multiple layers of clothes.   Wood said anyone headed to The Ohio State University game Saturday should also do the same.

“Definitely wrap up tight. It is cold,” said Wood.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s