High school football fans brave the cold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Cold temperatures aren’t stopping Tricia Wood, her husband Jamie and their children from cheering for their team.

“Go Tigers,” said Wood.

Friday night Pickerington Central took on Hilliard Darby. Wood braved the cold to see their son Jeremiah play his position.

“We got blankets. We got hand warmers. You name we got it,” said Wood.

As Wood watch from the stands with the rest of the fans, another group of tailgaters dealt with the cold in style. Rob Ritch and his friends rented a party bus.

“We have had restaurants come out and smoke ribs and smoke pork and do all of that. So we try to make it a big community event,” said Ritch.

Everyone on the bus said they wore multiple layers of clothes. Wood said anyone headed to The Ohio State University game Saturday should also do the same.

“Definitely wrap up tight. It is cold,” said Wood.