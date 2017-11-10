Idaho couple designs ‘out of this world’ chicken coop

BOISE, ID (WFLA/CNN) – A couple in Idaho built a chicken coop that is out of this world.

The pair from Boise designed a UFO-themed coop over the summer.

Flashing lights give the coop an outer space look.

The inside is climate-controlled so the chickens stay warm at night.

“We kind of brainstormed how we were going to build that classic shape and the first discussion was out of wood but we really wanted something a little more curvy and we decided the satellite dishes were going to be perfect for what we needed,” said Ellen Deangelis.

The owners plan to add an automatic ramp into the coop.

A video on Facebook of their UFO creation has close to one million views.