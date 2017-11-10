iPhone X screen can become unresponsive in cold weather

Published: Updated:
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(WCMH) – While sales of the iPhone X are red-hot, the devices are reportedly freezing up in cold temperatures.

Apple says it is aware of reports of the screen becoming temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment.  The company says it is working on a software fix to prevent the screens from locking up.

In the meantime, they say the screen will become fully functional and responsive again after several seconds. Apple recommends using iOS devices in temperatures between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

The timing is unfortunate for much of the northeast, with an imminent cold snap.

