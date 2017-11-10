LIVE VIDEO: Oklahoma City police chase stolen vehicle suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police and other departments have been in a pursuit with a suspect in a stolen vehicle for over an hour Friday, KFOR reports.

Police say the vehicle is stolen.

The man reached high speeds throughout the pursuit and has also driven through fields to escape officers.

His back left tire is flat.

Law enforcement has been cautious to stay back at a safe distance.

