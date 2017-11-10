Louis C.K. expresses remorse for behavior

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Horace and Pete Executive Producer Louis CK speaks on stage during The 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani, Wall Street on May 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Peabody)

NEW YORK (AP) —Comedian Louis C.K. says recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and is expresses remorse in a statement in which he admitted using his power “irresponsibly.”

The comedian issued a statement Friday saying the sexual misconduct claim by five women against him “are true” and he “can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

He apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he’s been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network.

The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating “I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

