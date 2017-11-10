Man apprehends sexual predator after hearing police talk on scanner

STOCKTON, CA (KCRA) A man stopped a sexual assault suspect trying to get away from police Thursday morning in the middle of a California neighborhood.

Scott Marquez was in the area when he heard on his police scanner app that a car chase was headed toward him.

When he saw the suspect, Marquez confronted him and got him on the ground. The confrontation was captured on surveillance video.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested 47-year-old Donald Kendrick, police said. Kendrick is accused of impersonating a police officer, exposing himself to people in front of two schools and a rehab center and grabbing a woman in an attempt to rape her.