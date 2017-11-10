Man apprehends sexual predator after hearing police talk on scanner

By Published:

STOCKTON, CA (KCRA) A man stopped a sexual assault suspect trying to get away from police Thursday morning in the middle of a California neighborhood.

Scott Marquez was in the area when he heard on his police scanner app that a car chase was headed toward him.

When he saw the suspect, Marquez confronted him and got him on the ground. The confrontation was captured on surveillance video.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested 47-year-old Donald Kendrick, police said. Kendrick is accused of impersonating a police officer, exposing himself to people in front of two schools and a rehab center and grabbing a woman in an attempt to rape her.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s