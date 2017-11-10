Naked man runs through 80-year-old woman’s home, tries on clothing, police say

By Published:

(WESH) A Florida man is in jail after running into an 82-year-old woman’s New Smyrna Beach home, attempting to try on her clothes and then dashing out again.

Sylvia Garmon said she received the shock of her lifetime when she discovered the naked man running through her home.

According to Garmon, the man came through her garage door Tuesday morning.

She confronted the man, whom police identified as Joseph Vaglica, and called 911.

After calling 911, Garmon ran to find her stepson, who lives next door to her. Police said Vaglica streaked in and out of Garmon’s home and even tried on a few items of her clothing before running outside, banging on the windows and rolling around on the grass.

