Newly released book tells the story of local veterans

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — In a Veterans Day reception, a new book was introduced portraying dozens of veterans and their service to America.

The setting was very appropriate, inside Motts Military Museum in Groveport.

NBC4 shows us the book and some of their stories.

The short stories give a glimpse of 54 veterans and their life in uniform.

The book was the brainchild of U.S. Congressman and Brigadier General Steve Stivers and his staff.

“I was a scout dog handler in Vietnam,” said Ed Reeves. He and his scout dog Prince trained for five months in Ft. Benning, Georgia for the Army.

“I’m here today because he did his job well,” Reeves said. “We served as point team in Vietnam, he was trained to be an early-silent-warning for ambushes, booby traps and trip wires.”

Prince stayed in Vietnam for a month after Specialist Reeves returned to America. Reeves said 36 years later, he discovered the rest of Prince’s life story.

“He came home and was retrained as a narcotics dog, went to Customs working at the border of Mexico near San Diego for five years,” he said.

His narcotics handler and Reeves talked. He said after his duty, Prince was adopted by a kennel that took care of him through his retirement of around three years.

“I heard he died in 1983,” said Reeves.

Susan Green and her son Brian were also in the book.

“I just think it is admirable that so many people throughout our history and today are continuing to choose to serve,” Green said.

She served 24 years in the Army and retired as a Lt. Colonel. She graduated from West Point in 1985 as one of the first females through the academy and has two sons serving in the military.

“The more I got to understand it, the older I got, the more I saw how great of a service it would be,” said Brian Green who was in the Ohio National Guard and now is a member of the Army Reserves.

Mable Woods-Dukes said she enlisted as a little country girl from Alabama and served during the Vietnam War.

“This was a good time for me to prove what I’m all about and what I can do,” said Woods-Dukes.

After basic, she started her military career at the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base. “I became a barracks chief and I was told I was a darn good one,” Woods-Dukes.

Rep. Stivers gives a lot of the credit for this book to his staff.

“The staff and I were talking about what we could do to honor veterans that live next door to us or in our communities and we let veterans submit entries,” he said. “There are some great stories of service sacrifice and patriotism in here.”

Now a Brigadier General, Stivers has served 32 years in the military. He said he enlisted in 1985 during the Cold War and mobilized during Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving a year during 2004-05.

If you would like a copy of the book called “Faces of the Fifteenth” you can find it at the website stivers.house.org