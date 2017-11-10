Ohio University student says three men groped her in parking lot

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio University Police say they are investigating after a female student reported three males pushed her down and grabbed her early Friday morning.

Police say it happened around midnight Friday in the parking lot across from Jefferson and Washington halls on Stewart Street. The victim says she was approached by three males, who pushed her to the ground and touched her breasts and buttocks. The victim was able to get away from the males and fled the area.

The suspects are described as white males. One was wearing a white hoodie. One of them had blonde hair. All three of them were taller than the victim, who is 5’4″.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact OU Police.