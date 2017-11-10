Police: Woman tried to detonate explosive device during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTLV) A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police say she attempted to ignite an explosive device during a traffic stop.

Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer pulled over suspect Charlaya Moore, 23. Police asked for her to exit the vehicle, but she refused. Police say she instead reached under the driver seat and police ordered her to stop, but she refused and they tried to pull her out of the car. Moore then pulled out an explosive device and tried to ignite the device, police said.

An officer was able to enter her passenger side door and get the explosive device away from Moore, then handcuffed her.

When they searched her car, police found several explosive devices and multiple disguises like wigs and glasses.

Crystal Chavis lives just steps away from where police pulled Moore over.

“This is scary,” Chavis said.

Chavis said they heard helicopters and several police cars lined the street. The Bomb Squad responded to the scene and collected the explosive devices.

“I just can’t imagine,” she said. “It’s scary, it’s this close to home.”

