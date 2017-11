LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — A man was taken to The Wexner Medical Center after he poured gasoline on a camp fire and suffered burns Saturday evening, according to the Mary Ann Township Fire Department.

It happened around 8:27pm at a home on Bodle Road NE.

The 33-year-old man suffered first and second degree burns to 40% of his body, all on his upper torso and face, the department said.

He was flown to the Wexner Medical Center and is in stable condition.