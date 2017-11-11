Ohio officials say tick-borne Lyme Disease still a threat

By Published:
A deer tick (Associated Press photo).

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Department of Health says hunters and those trekking in wooded areas should use bug spray and take other precautions even in cold weather to prevent being infected with tick-borne Lyme disease.

The state agency reports that 241 cases of Lyme disease have been reported in 60 of Ohio’s 88 counties this year. The number of cases has risen steadily the last five years, with 160 reported last year after only 93 in 2013.

Lyme disease is passed to humans by deer ticks and can cause flu-like illnesses, muscle pain and headaches. A rash shaped like a bull’s-eye is often seen around tick bites.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends people walk in the middle of trails and tuck in clothing to prevent bites.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s